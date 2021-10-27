Watch video: Sameer Wankhede let off an international drug lord present during cruise ship raid, says Nawab Mailk

Firing a fresh salvo on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said Wankhede is friends with an international drug mafia.

Malik has alleged that during the rave party on a cruise ship in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was arrested, an international drug lord was also present. Wankhede allegedly let the mafia off the hook, Malik added. He also reiterated that drugs seizure didn't take place on the cruise but was shown in Wankhede's office.

While addressing a press conference, Nawab Malik said, "The rave party was held when the COVID-19 protocols were in place. No permission was sought from the Maharashtra Police or state home department. The permission was granted by the Shipping Director.

"During the rave party, an international drug lord was present in the ship and the NCB officials, led by Sameer Wankhede, let him off the hook. The drug lord is a close friend of Wankhede. He should tell why did he (Wankhede) let him (drug mafia) go," Malik said.

On Wednesday, the minister said, "The Cordelia cruise drugs party organisers-Fashion TV- had not taken any permission from the Maharashtra Police or the state home department. They obtained the permission directly from the directorate of shipping, which comes under the Union Ministry for Ports, Shipping and Waterways."

Nawab Malik also demanded an electronic probe in the matter with call record details of NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Sail, Kiran Gosavi and Wankhede’s driver.

"NCB kept saying it probes on the basis of electronic evidence...I demand the vigilance committee get Call Detail records of Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Sail, Kiran Gosavi and Wankehde's driver Mane. If electronic probe is done, everything will be clear," Nawab Malik said.

"They (NCB) first said they will intervene, by evening they said since the letter had no signature or name, hence no intervention. But given the allegations in the letter, if you still overlook, it raises questions on the entire institution," he added.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2 during which drugs were allegedly seized. Later, Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, and some others were arrested.

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and levelled various allegations against Wankhede, including illegal phone tapping. Wankhede has refuted the allegations and denied any wrong-doing.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:40 PM IST