Nawab Malik accuses Sameer Wankhede of illegal phone tapping, claims at least Rs 1,000 cr extorted from Bollywood personalities

NCP chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday fired yet another salvo against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and alleged that at least Rs 1,000 crore has been extorted in Mumbai and Maldives from Bollywood personalities.

“My fight is not against the NCB. They have done a good job in the past 35 years. I am fighting against a person who has extorted money from people. My estimate is over Rs 1,000 crore,” he said. He alleged that Wankhede and some of his colleagues were involved in some extortion racket. He said he believes that extortion happened in Maldives where Wankhede was holidayed with his family.

Malik also accused Wankhede of illegal phone tapping and interception. “Sameer Wankhede, through two persons in Mumbai and Thane, is illegally intercepting the mobile phones of some people,” he said, adding that the phones are being allegedly hacked by the computers installed at the NCB’s Mumbai office.

Malik reiterated his charge that Wankhede had forged his birth certificate to appear for the IRS exam and get the job. “Birth certificates are currently available online in Mumbai. Wankhede’s sister’s certificate is available but his is not available. If Wankhede has the original copy he should produce it,” said Malik. He noted that the caste verification committee will probe into the matter while looking into all legal aspects.

On Wankhede’s father saying his name is not Dawood, Malik said it is true that the NCB official’s father Dnyandev Wankhede was born into a Dalit family in Washim district (earlier Akola) and he later joined state excise department.

“But he married a Muslim woman here in Mumbai by converting to Islam and accepted the name Dawood. He has two children. However, Dnyandev Wankhede had an afterthought and he used his father’s certificate to obtain all the documents in the name of Dnyandev Wankhede so that his children would benefit,” Malik claimed.

Malik said if he has produced fake documents, Dnyandev Wankhede should show the birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede and prove his side.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:06 AM IST