Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:48 AM IST

Watch video: Rain lashes various parts of Mumbai

FPJ Web Desk
As a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday.

Watch the visuals from Bhandup:

Moderate to intense rain is likely in Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," tweeted IMD.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:48 AM IST
