Watch video: Rain lashes various parts of Mumbai

As a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Tuesday.

Watch the visuals from Bhandup:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Moderate to intense rain is likely in Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," tweeted IMD.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:48 AM IST