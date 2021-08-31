Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporator, party workers booked for birthday bash

The Sakinaka police have booked around 40 people mostly Shiv Sena (SS) party workers for allegedly celebrating birthday of a corporator from Sakinaka amidst the pandemic. Since no Covid appropriate behavior was followed during the celebrations, the police have booked Kiran Landge, corporator of ward number 160 along with others.

According to the police, around 30 to 40 people gathered at Landge's office at Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road at Sakinaka on Friday for the celebrations. A small stage was built for it and a LED screen and loudspeakers were also put up for the celebrations. Landge was seen cutting a multi tier cake in the backdrop of fireworks and music amidst a large crowd.

According to the police, no COVID appropriate behavior was followed during the celebrating, no social distancing norms were followed and most of the attendees were seen without masks.

Soon after the police received an alert about the celebrations they registered a First Information Report (FIR), the senior inspector of Sakinaka police station Balwant Deshmukh confirmed the registration of the offence.

The attendees have booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of disobeying public servant's order (188), negligent act likely to spread Infection disease dangerous to life (269), malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (270) and under the relevant sections of Epidemic act and Maharashtra Police act, said officials.

Five to six people including Landge have been named in the FIR along with 30-40 others. We will scrutinise the videos of the celebrations to identify others, said an another officer from the police station.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:24 AM IST