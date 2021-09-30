Watch: Video of scuffle between clean up marshal and public in Mumbai's Matunga goes viral; case registered at Shivaji Park police station

A video showing a scuffle between clean up marshal and public in Mumbai's Matunga has gone viral. As per the report by ToI, the video is from Mumbai's Matunga area.

Meanwhile, as per the ANI's update, a case was registered against 2-3 people at Shivaji Park police station.

Watch the video here

@mybmc: A video of a scuffle between a clean up marshal and public has gone viral. Civic officials said that the video is of an incident which took place on Tuesday afternoon at #Matunga area on Senapati Bapat Marg. @mybmcWardFN @IqbalSinghChah2 @CMOMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/drYK4xO4GL — International Social Hearing and Human Rights C.® (@ishhrcofficial) September 30, 2021

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory to wear masks because of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till September 28, 2021 it has collected over Rs 70 crore in fines from people for not wearing face masks in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The civc body has also collected over Rs 66 lakh from people for spitting in public places.

According to the latest figures, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 70,98,61,400 from people for not wearing masks, which is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and Railways.

While the BMC has collected Rs 58,90,20,000 the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 11,58,02,200 in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places. Violators on the three railway lines — Western, Harbour and Central — have coughed up fines worth Rs 50,39,200.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 4 has seen a large number of violators as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 10,40,11,200 followed by Zone 2 with a fine of Rs 9,96,54,100

Moreover, till September 28, 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total of Rs 66,48,300 for spitting in public places.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 1 has seen a large number of offenders as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 40,93,000 followed by Zone 5 with a fine of Rs 9,15,600.

