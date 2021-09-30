Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall with possibility of heavy spells at isolated places likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy spells at isolated places.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 27.57 mm, 46.89 mm and 75.26 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 2.59 metres is expected at 5.41 pm in Mumbai. When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

After remnants of cyclone Gulab that hit the eastern coast of the country brought torrential rains to central Maharashtra, a senior IMD official told PTI on Wednesday that we are witnessing a rare occurrence as the weather system might generate another cyclonic storm.

Dr Jayant Sarkar, head of the regional meteorological department of the India Meteorological Department, said such phenomenon does not happen very frequently, "though it is known among our fraternity." "It did bring excess showers over Maharashtra and put most of the regions such as Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada into surplus precipitation category," he told PTI.

A cyclone starts with a `depression'. Generally, a cyclonic system loses its severity once it hits the land, because the supply of moisture goes down.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:17 AM IST