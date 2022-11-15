WATCH: Video of Mumbai youth Aaftab, who chopped his girlfriend, sleeping peaceful in jail goes viral

WATCH: Video of, Aaftab who chopped his girlfriend, sleeping peaceful in jail goes viral on social media |

Mumbai: Accused Aaftab Poonawalla, who allegedly killed his live-in partner, chopped her body into pieces and disposed them off in nearby areas, was sent to 5-day police custody.

Now, the visuals of Aaftab sleeping peacefully in the jail have gone viral. As per repors Aaftab during interrogation never showed any remorse over Shraddha. He cried only on one occasion when his father visited police stn after his arrest.

People saying that Aftab Amin Poonawala sleeping soundly in Jail & has no remorse.. Well This guy cut #Shraddha into 35 pieces, stored them in fridge & even after that Used to SLEEP SOUNDLY.. Do you think he would have any remorse???? #AftabAminPoonawalla #AftabPoonawalla pic.twitter.com/izrsfiV57U — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 15, 2022

Earlier, Mehrauli Police solved a 6-month-old case and arrested one Aftab for killing one Shraddha, chopping her into pieces, and disposing of them. They fell in love while working in Mumbai and came here after their families' opposition. He murdered her when she started forcing him for marriage, said Delhi Police to the media.

Confession during investigation

During questioning, he confessed to the crime and said that they often fought as Shraddha was pressurizing him for marriage.

He strangled her and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it, they said.

He threw the body parts to animals in the bushes of Chhattarpur, hoping they would eat it. He did this on a daily basis.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC including murder, and the police were further looking into it.