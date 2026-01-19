Thane Traffic Advisory: Road Closed In Kalyan East, Commuters Advised To Use Diversions; Details Inside

Due to the reconstruction of the Khade Golwali Nalapula in Kalyan (East), the Thane police has announced the closure of the road that stretches between Dharamveer Anand Dighe Chowk and the Kolsewadi Police Station on the 19th of January 2026.

This closure will take effect from 22nd January to 21st May. To avoid any inconvenience to daily commuters the Police has announced alternative routes to be used.

Route 1: F Cabin Road:

Those commuters who are on the Dharamveer Anand Dighe road can take a turn onto the F cabin road, which leads to the Ambedkar chowk road. From Ambedkar Chowk road they are advised to take the JSK Company Badlapur road and then go to the Pune Link road from Sriram Chowk. Traffic can move on both the side on this road and can be used by both light and heavy vehicles the Thane police noted.

Route 2: Vittalwadi Station Road

The second route is for the Vittalwadi station road. Commuters are advised to move from the Ambedkar Chowk to the Shantinagar Police Station and Mahindra Showroom that leads to Sriram Chowk. On this route, the traffic moves both ways.

Route 3: Internal Road:

For lighter vehicles, the Thane Police has suggested an internal route. Starting from the Dharmavir Anand Dighe Chowk, take the Kate Manmoli Road and then move onto the Hanuman Nagar Road that leads to the Pune Link Road.

Route 3 | Thane Police X Account

These announcements and alternatives routes have been provided to the commuters in Kalyan to ensure the smooth movement of traffic and the safety of the daily users of the road through the five month of construction that the bridge will undergo. The Thane Police has strongly advised commuters to comply with the same until the bridge is ready to be used again.