Post-Poll Violence Rocks Bhiwandi As Rival Party Workers Clash After Civic Defeat, Police Step In To Restore Order

Bhiwandi: Witnessed a serious outbreak of post-election violence on Sunday night after political rivalry following the municipal elections spiralled into street clashes, stone-pelting and vandalism. The bungalow of former mayor and Konark Vikas Aghadi leader Vilas Patil and his wife, former mayor Pratibha Patil, was allegedly attacked by supporters of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule’s Son Meet Choughule, who recently lost the civic polls. The incident triggered retaliatory vandalism at the BJP MLA’s office, plunging the city into tension.

According to allegations made by Vilas Patil, Meet Choughule and nearly 50–60 BJP workers attacked his residence, pelting stones and damaging window panes. During the attack, Pratibha Patil sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment. The incident occurred against the backdrop of BJP’s humiliating defeat in Ward No. 1, where Konark Vikas Aghadi swept all four seats, defeating all BJP candidates, including the MLA’s son.

Political Defeat Turns Violent

Sources said the situation deteriorated rapidly after the election results, with tempers flaring among party workers. Konark Vikas Aghadi’s clean sweep in the ward not only dented BJP’s electoral ambitions but also altered local political equations, intensifying rivalry between the two camps.

Following the attack on the former mayor’s bungalow, Konark supporters gathered in large numbers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The protest soon escalated, with both groups coming face to face, turning the area into a virtual battleground.

Lathi-Charge, Chaos and Vandalism

As the agitation intensified, police were forced to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several party workers reportedly sustained minor injuries. Amid the chaos, enraged Konark supporters allegedly vandalised the office of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule, damaging furniture and property inside the premises.

The violence led to panic across nearby localities, with shops shutting down and traffic coming to a halt for several hours.

Police Step In, Situation Under Control

Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikant Borate, rushed to the spot and took charge of the situation. Heavy police deployment was made across sensitive areas of the city. Addressing the media, DCP Borate said the clash stemmed from a dispute between two political groups and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb law and order.

Law and order will be maintained at any cost. Those responsible for violence will not be spared. At present, the situation is completely under control,” Borate said.

Cases Registered, Probe Underway

At Nizampura Police Station, both groups have filed complaints against each other. Based on the cross-complaints, police have registered cases against members of both camps. However, officials have not yet disclosed details regarding arrests.

Police said CCTV footage from nearby areas and statements of eyewitnesses are being examined to identify the culprits. Additional patrolling has been initiated, and intelligence units have been alerted to prevent any further escalation.

Politics, Power Struggle and Law & Order

The incident has once again highlighted how intense political competition in civic elections can spill over into criminal violence. While Konark Vikas Aghadi’s victory has strengthened its grip on local politics, the post-poll unrest has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Bhiwandi.

Authorities have appealed to political leaders to restrain their supporters and maintain peace as investigations continue.

