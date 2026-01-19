 MMRDA At WEF 2026: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Pitches For Global Funding & Urban Partnerships
At the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, the MMRDA delegation is engaging global leaders, investors, and academics to secure funding, technology partnerships, and knowledge exchange for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The discussions focus on metro expansion, urban innovation, talent development, and sustainable growth as Maharashtra moves towards a one trillion dollar economy.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority delegation is in Davos, Switzerland, participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Summit 2026 as part of the wider Maharashtra delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The MMRDA team is headed by Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee and includes AMC I Vikram Kumar along with senior officials.

The visit is aimed at strengthening Mumbai’s global engagement while exploring funding opportunities and technology partnerships that can accelerate infrastructure and urban development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Focus on funding, technology, and global expertise

With Mumbai continuing to expand as one of India’s most complex urban regions, the delegation is using the global platform at Davos to connect with international investors, infrastructure experts, and policy leaders. The emphasis is on long term capital, advanced transport solutions, and collaborative models that can support sustainable and inclusive growth.

As Maharashtra works towards its ambition of becoming a one trillion dollar economy, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region remains central to this journey, acting as a key driver of employment, industry, and innovation.

article-image

Key meetings on transport and urban systems

On the first day of WEF 2026, the MMRDA delegation held a strategic interaction with Paul Dyson, Chief Executive Officer of Crossrail International, a United Kingdom based advisory firm known for its work on large scale transport programmes worldwide. The discussions revisited existing areas of collaboration while also exploring new opportunities for knowledge sharing and capacity building in metro systems and urban transport planning.

Such exchanges are expected to help MMRDA align its ongoing and upcoming transport projects with global best practices.

Academic collaboration and talent vision

In another significant engagement, the delegation met Professor Chris Bush from the University of Berkeley. The interaction focused on opening channels for academic exchange, joint research, and innovation in urban development. This collaboration also supports the broader goal of positioning Mumbai as a leading talent and knowledge hub in India and Asia.

Global platform for Mumbai’s next phase

WEF 2026 is providing MMRDA with a valuable platform to hold conversations that go beyond investment, touching upon sustainability, innovation, and human capital. As discussions continue through the summit, the outcomes are expected to shape future partnerships that can influence how the Mumbai Metropolitan Region grows in the coming decades.

