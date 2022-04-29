Watch video: Newly renovated Byculla railway station inaugurated today

The ceremonial inauguration of the newly renovated Byculla railway station was held today.

On 20th July, 2019 a huge project to restore the ancient heritage architecture of Byculla Railway station, one of India’s oldest stations (1853 - 169 years), began with a Bhoomi Poojan and inauguration by the then Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

This project was initiated by Shaina NC, Trustee, I LOVE MUMBAI, in loving memory of her father Ex-Sheriff of Mumbai and Founder of I Love Mumbai and Giants International, late Padmashree Nana Chudasama with the support of Bajaj trust groups, and Abha Narain Lambah associates, as their CSR initiative under the guidance of CR officials.

"Minal Bajaj and Niraj Bajaj of Bajaj Group and Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation funded this huge restoration project of over Rs.4 crore. Heritage Conservation Architect Abha Narain Lambah graciously consented to do the project PRO BONO as their CSR initiative in honour of our city of Mumbai" said a CR official.

"The task of the entire planning and execution has been completed and they have restored the Byculla Railway Station to its original, ancient, heritage architecture with excellence" officials added further.

Signage which is a very important component of design has been implanted using original signage bracket designs discovered on site during the restoration works. The grill is now painted as per the historic paint scrapes found on site and stands of teak wood paneling forming a large ticketing window with a tinted glass fanlight.

The exercise of facade restoration included cleaning of the basalt stone facade, restoration of original fenestration such as doors, windows, grills and gates.

Restoration of the timber truss roof, mangalore tiles and smaller lean-to roofs along the facade was done. Addition of ramps, steps etc was also done in order to made the station accessible to all.

"The project was to be completed in 18 months, however, due to the pandemic it has taken 3 years for this huge project to take shape. We are grateful for the committed efforts of the contractor Qais Construction and the cooperation and support of our Central Railway officials" said a senior officer of CR adding tha Shaina NC has presented a docket of the progress of this project with pictures Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw and has requested him to grace the occasion with his presence and ceremonially inaugurate the Renovated Byculla Railway Station in it's Heritage, Architectural glory.

According to Shaina NC, restoration and beautification of the Byculla Railway Station initiated by ‘ I Love Mumbai' with the support of ‘Bajaj Trust Group' and 'Abha Narain Lambah Associates’ is dedicated to Late Padmashree Nana Chudasama, former Sheriff who always cared about 'a Clean and Green Environment' Through the NGO's 'I Love Mumbai' and 'Giants International.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022