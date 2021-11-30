Watch Video: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar refuses to meet visitors at BMC office amid Omicron concerns

Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday issued a circular stating her office will not entertain any visitors amid concerns of new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'.

"Due to the increasing threat of COVID-19, Mayor Kishori Pednekar will not meet any visitors", the circular posted outside her office read.

This comes amid the threat of Omicron as Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday revealed that since November 10, around 1,000 travellers from South Africa have landed in Mumbai.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday assured that no case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been reported in Mumbai and alerted authorities to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Pednekar said, "There is not a single patient in Mumbai who has been infected with the Omicron virus. Around 100 people from South Africa have come to Mumbai and surrounding cities. One of them tested COVID-19 positive. His medical report is being examined. But, at present, there is no Omicron infected patient in Mumbai." Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, all possible decisions are being looked upon to control this new virus.

A resident of Dombivli in Mumbai, who arrived from South Africa on November 24, tested positive upon arrival. The health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.



Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar further informed that schools for all classes will be opened from December 1. "Schools will reopen for all classes from December 1. But since all children are not vaccinated for COVID-19 yet, probably parents won't send their children. It's completely fine. Online classes will continue anyway", Pednekar said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:40 PM IST