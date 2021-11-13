e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 07:40 AM IST

Watch video: Minor fire incident reported at Mumbai airport

FPJ Web Desk
A minor incident of fire was reported from Mumbai airport's Terminal T2 on Saturday.

More updates are awaited.

Watch the video here:

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 07:40 AM IST
