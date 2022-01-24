Watch video: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Four fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/23JfCHMCpQ— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022
Kolhapur: Chemical factory fire in Ichalkaranji Billions lost (Watch Video)— manas parab (@manas0191) January 24, 2022
#Kolhapur #Ichalkaranji pic.twitter.com/12aU1iVXXm
Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)