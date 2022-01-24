e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

Watch video: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

FPJ Web Desk
Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur | ANI

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur | ANI

Advertisement

A fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
Advertisement