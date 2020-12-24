Watch Video: Fire breaks out at a wedding venue in Mumbai's Goregaon, no casualty reported

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at a mandap (tent) erected for a wedding ceremony on the terrace of a building in Goregaon (East) at Film City road on Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Satellite Garden Building behind Wagheshwari temple at around 3.45 pm.

It took over two hours for the Mumbai fire brigade to extinguish the fire, no casualty was reported.

According to the Disaster Management Unit of the BMC, as soon as the fire was reported four fire engines and four Jumbo water tankers were pressed into operation. This led to panic across the vicinity. "We reached the spot immediately, however, the fire was spreading rapidly. Despite that, we managed to douse off the fire by 6 pm. Cooling operation is underway," said an official from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

According to sources the fire that broke out at a wedding pavilion near the Wagheshwari temple in Dindoshi area at Goregaon (East) damaged a part of the temple too. Entire mandap was gutted in fire, said a fire official, the smoke from the fire could be seen from the Western Express Highway, locals said.

A video of the fire went viral on social media and , where fire-fighters were seen extinguishing the fire.