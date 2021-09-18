Watch video: BMC urges citizens not to let guard down after survey shows presence of COVID-19 antibodies in 86% of Mumbaikars

Ahead of a possible third wave of COVID-19, there is finally some good news for Mumbaikars. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced the key-findings of the fifth sero-survey.

In it, the Mumbai civic body said it has found COVID-19 antibodies in 90.26% of people who were fully or partially vaccinated, while antibodies were found in 79.86% of unvaccinated citizens.

Overall sero-prevalence in the city of Greater Mumbai is 86.64%. The study estimates around 87.02% prevalence in slums and 86.22% prevalence in nonslums in the 24 wards.

The survey stated that, Sero-prevalence among males is 85.07% while in females it is higher in comparison, at 88.29%.

The BMC in a release said the overall sero-positivity to the extent of 86% is based on qualitative test results and does not indicate protective levels of IgG antibodies. "It is therefore recommended to continue to strictly follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour such as (1)Correct use of mask; (2) Frequent hand washing with soap and water as well as sanitizer; and (3) Maintain social distancing," it added.

