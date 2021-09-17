COVID-19 antibodies found in 90.26% fully or partially vaccinated Mumbaikars, finds BMC’s fifth sero-survey

Ahead of a possible third wave of COVID-19, there is finally some good news for Mumbaikars. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday announced the key-findings of the fifth sero-survey. In it, the Mumbai civic body said it has found COVID-19 antibodies in 90.26% of people who were fully or partially vaccinated, while antibodies were found in 79.86% of unvaccinated citizens.

Here are the key findings of the sero-survey:

1. Overall sero-prevalence in the city of Greater Mumbai is 86.64%. The study estimates around 87.02% prevalence in slums and 86.22% prevalence in nonslums in the 24 wards.

2. Sero-prevalence among males is 85.07% and sero-prevalence among females is 88.29% which is higher as compared to males.

3. Almost 65% of the study subjects received COVID-19 vaccine and 35% did not receive any vaccine.

4. Sero-prevalence amongst partially and fully vaccinated participants is 90.26%.

5. Sero-prevalence amongst those who have not taken COVID-19 vaccine is 79.86%.

6. Out of total samples, 20% were health care workers. Sero-prevalence in health care workers is 87.14%.

7. The age-wise sero-prevalence varies from 80% to 91% among the study subjects.

However, the BMC in a release said the overall sero-positivity to the extent of 86% is based on qualitative test results and does not indicate protective levels of IgG antibodies. "It is therefore recommended to continue to strictly follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour i.e. (1) Correct use of mask; (2) Frequent hand washing with soap and water as well as sanitizer; and (3) Maintain social distancing," it added.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:42 PM IST