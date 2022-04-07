Watch Video: AAP organises protest against fuel price hikes at CST in Mumbai

AAP organised a protest against fuel price hikes. Hundreds of AAP Volunteers occupied CST junction in Mumbai and raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi.

The Aam Aadmi Party blamed central and state both governments for inflation. "One would have expected the fuel prices to get lower when global fuel prices dropped. But the Modi government has shamelessly been using taxes and fuels as a way to bridge the current account deficit.", said Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP Mumbai Working President

She also emphasised on job losses and how country is still going through crisis after Pandemic. Later she added that the BJP government is far disconnected from reality and is busy in celebrating its 'Sthapna' divas.

The Aam Aadmi's 'Sthapna' has been uprooted by the Modi government with continuous fuel price hikes.

She also asked, if the price of petrol in AAP governed Delhi, can be Rs 105, then why cant the MVA Government bring price parity in Mumbai?

