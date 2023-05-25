 Watch: TMC Encroachment department takes action at Prashant Corner, Panckpakadi Thane West
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWatch: TMC Encroachment department takes action at Prashant Corner, Panckpakadi Thane West

Watch: TMC Encroachment department takes action at Prashant Corner, Panckpakadi Thane West

Officials of the department were seen standing on the site while the workers were seen breaking the encroachment at Prashant Corner with the help of hammers.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Watch: TMC Encroachment department acts at Prashant Corner, Panckpakadi Thane West | FPJ

Thane: The Encroachment department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday acted against illegal structures at Prashant Corner, Panckpakadi Thane West.

A team of officials from the department, along with a police escort, reached the spot and began the demolition process. The workers used hammers and other tools to break down the structures, which included shops, stalls, and sheds.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of a large crowd of onlookers, who cheered and applauded as the structures came down. The process took several hours, and by the end of the day, the entire area had been cleared of encroachments.

The action by the TMC was welcomed by residents of the area, who had long complained about the encroachments. They said that the illegal structures had blocked the road and created a traffic hazard. They also said that the structures were unsightly and had made the area look dirty.

The TMC has said that it will continue to act against encroachments in the city. The civic body has also urged residents to report any illegal structures to the authorities.

The demolition of the encroachments at Prashant Corner is a positive step by the TMC. It is a clear message to those who have encroached on public land that they will not be tolerated. The action will also help to improve the overall look and feel of the area

watch videos here:

Read Also
Pune: Builder booked for encroachment on amenity space of Gagan Emerald Society in Kondhwa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

21% drop in accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway than last year

21% drop in accidents on Mumbai-Pune Expressway than last year

Mira-Bhayandar: Education Council rejects ₹6 crore proposal to fund renovation in school buildings

Mira-Bhayandar: Education Council rejects ₹6 crore proposal to fund renovation in school buildings

Ministry approves extensive soft upgradation plan for Mumbai Division railway stations

Ministry approves extensive soft upgradation plan for Mumbai Division railway stations

Thane: Water supply to be suspended in several areas on May 26; details inside

Thane: Water supply to be suspended in several areas on May 26; details inside

Mira-Bhayandar: Judiciary seeks waiver of ₹91 lakh in Open Land Tax

Mira-Bhayandar: Judiciary seeks waiver of ₹91 lakh in Open Land Tax