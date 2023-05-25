Watch: TMC Encroachment department takes action at Prashant Corner, Panckpakadi Thane West

Watch: TMC Encroachment department acts at Prashant Corner, Panckpakadi Thane West | FPJ

Thane: The Encroachment department of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Thursday acted against illegal structures at Prashant Corner, Panckpakadi Thane West.

A team of officials from the department, along with a police escort, reached the spot and began the demolition process. The workers used hammers and other tools to break down the structures, which included shops, stalls, and sheds.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of a large crowd of onlookers, who cheered and applauded as the structures came down. The process took several hours, and by the end of the day, the entire area had been cleared of encroachments.

The action by the TMC was welcomed by residents of the area, who had long complained about the encroachments. They said that the illegal structures had blocked the road and created a traffic hazard. They also said that the structures were unsightly and had made the area look dirty.

The TMC has said that it will continue to act against encroachments in the city. The civic body has also urged residents to report any illegal structures to the authorities.

The demolition of the encroachments at Prashant Corner is a positive step by the TMC. It is a clear message to those who have encroached on public land that they will not be tolerated. The action will also help to improve the overall look and feel of the area

watch videos here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pune: Builder booked for encroachment on amenity space of Gagan Emerald Society in Kondhwa