WATCH: NCP Workers Burn Effigy Of Chhagan Bhujbal In Thane

Thane: The Chhagan Bhujbal's criticism of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National president Sharad Pawar caused severe repercussions in Thane. The effigy of Chhagan Bhujbal was burnt under the guidance of NCP National general secretary Jitendra Awhad and under the leadership of district president Suhas Desai. During the protest the NCP activists shouted slogans against Bhujbal.

Bhujbal had criticized Sharad Pawar

Earlier Bhujbal had criticized Sharad Pawar in the meeting of Ajit Pawar group held in Beed and said,"Saheb says I made a mistake, I apologize. You will apologize to everyone who has signed and gone with Ajit Pawar. If you want to apologize, you will have to apologize at 54 places".Its impact was felt in Thane on Monday.

The protest were held in front of the NCP office by district president Suhas Desai and women president Sujatatai Ghag. At this time, the activist accused Bhujbal as a traitor and burned his effigy.

Bhujbal was given the post of minister by Sharad Pawar

Suhas Desai speaking with the media said that, "Sharad Pawar loved Bhujbal a lot. Even after being released from jail, Bhujbal was given the post of minister by Sharad Pawar. After getting everything from Sharad Pawar, Bhujbal have betrayed him. So we will not tolerate it. We will not tolerate it if you use pictures of our deity and insult our own deity. Desai warned that we will respond accordingly to the remark made by Bhujbal.

Hundreds of activists including NCP City working president Prakash Patil, youth president Pallavi Jagtap, student president Praful Kamble, unorganized workers cell Raju Chaple, traders cell president Deepak Kshatriya, social justice department cell president Kailas Hawle, urban cell president Rachna Vaidya and Sameer Netke were present.

