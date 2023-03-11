WATCH: Mumbai taxi driver without uniform, license shows 'attitude' when confronted over wrong side driving

Mumbai: Taxi driver without uniform, license shows 'attitude' when confronted over wrong side driving | Screengrab

Motorists in Mumbai have been infamous for wrong-side driving.

Earlier in March last year, an anti-wrong-side driving campaign was started by then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who had asked officials to take action against motorists for wrong-side driving and to take off abandoned vehicles from roads.

The action was taken after police officials received several complaints from residents and senior citizens.

However, not much has changed since then.

Driving without license & uniform

In a recent incident, a cab driver is seen driving on the wrong side of the road without a uniform and not carrying a license.

When confronted by another motorist, the driver is seen staring him in the eye and acting as if he's combing his hair.

The video was uploaded by a Twitter user named Cyrus Dhabhar. The incident allegedly took place at around 2:05 PM at the Dharavi Junction on Friday.

After videos of the incident went viral on social media, the Mumbai Traffic Police announced that the driver was fined for the violations.

"The action has been taken against the said taxi driver for without uniform and license not carrying. The compounding amount for these violations is Rs 2000/," the traffic police wrote.

Several condemned the incident

While responding to the post, several condemned the incident on Twitter.

"And then we see reports of people dying because of wrong side driving. @MTPHereToHelp the attitude of the driver reflects that there's neither respect nor fear of the law," a Twitter user wrote.

"Sadak mere baap ki hai attitude, mai gaadi kaise bhi chala lu. There is no fear of law," another user remarked.

When we say Bombay is going from bad to worse in terms of driving etiquette and behaviour, we mean it! Look at this. Zero Fs given. Disgusting. WATCH THE WHOLE VIDEO. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/RbjhAkFpmd — Cyrus Dhabhar (@CyrusDhabhar) March 10, 2023

The action has been taken against the said taxi driver for without uniform and license not carrying. The compounding amount for these violation is Rs 2000/- — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 11, 2023