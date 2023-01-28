WATCH: Mumbai Metro driver fails to align with platform gate; video goes viral

File | Screengrab

The much-awaited Mumbai Metro lines 2A and 7 have been welcomed with open arms by residents, with many discarding their regular form of bus, taxis or autorickshaw commutes and now swearing by the metro travel.

The ridership of Mumbai Metro One crossed 4 lakh mark on January 24. This is the first time such numbers are achieved since COVID.

However, amidst all the excitement surrounding the two lines, the safety of the citizens travelling on them cannot be overlooked.

According to a Reddit user, several metro drivers are inexperienced and face difficulty in aligning the train with the platform gate.

In a video posted on Reddit, a commuter claimed that in the train in which he was travelling, the driver reversed before going forward again, but still ended up in the wrong spot.

Many have claimed that the trains have not been aligning with the gate since day 1, and hence have caused a lot of inconvenience to commuters.

While many users have claimed that the problem lies in the technology others have pointed out that it is a human error.

"This is not a human problem, it's a technology problem. In all metros like this the tech stops the train at the right spot. It's not realistic to expect human to hit a perfect aim at every station." one user wrote.

"It takes time for drivers to stop at given markers, some local/express trains still don't stop at exact markers. Also technology has nothing to do with any of this," another user remarked.

