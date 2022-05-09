Watch: Massive fire at Mahakali Nagar in Nagpur; 100 hutments damaged, minor girl missing

A major fire broke out in a residential area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Monday, causing damage to nearly 100 hutments, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 10 am in Mahakali Nagar of Beltarodi area where several labourers live, the official told PTI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No casualty has been reported so far, but a minor girl is missing and efforts are on to trace her, he said.

"Around 100 hutments were affected by the fire," the official said

The blaze was later brought under control, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, some TV journalists, who had gone to cover the incident, alleged that some people from the area abused and attacked them

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:44 PM IST