Watch: Major fire erupts at Kurla's Rail View building, opposite LTT

An enormous amount of smoke was seen pouring out of the building; however, no injuries have been reported so far

Salman AnsariUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
An enormous amount of smoke was seen pouring out of the building; however, no injuries have been reported so far | Salman Ansari
A massive blaze erupted at the Rail View building at Mumbai's Kurla, near the Lokmanya Tilak Terminal, on Saturday, at around 2.40pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it to be a level-2 fire, and reported that it broke out on the 12th floor of the building.

An enormous amount of smoke was seen pouring out of the building; however, no injuries have been reported so far.

While firemen have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway, of particular concern is how to evacuate the residents of the building. There is currently no word on how many people are trapped in the building; however, people can be seen perched on the windows to escape the dense smoke.

MFB mobilised at least 2 fire engines to combat the blaze. In addition, ambulances and police personnel were also deployed to the scene.

Further details awaited

