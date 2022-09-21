Mumbai Traffic Updates: Vehicular movement in Kurla to get affected from October 1 to Feb 28, 2023

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The vehicular movement at Kurla will be affected for five-months straight since the work related to a sewage line and Metro 2 B construction will be taking place simultaneously during the duration.

The traffic restrictions will be in effect from 12 am on October 1 till 12 am on March 1, 2023. The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification providing details of alternate routes and no-entry restrictions.

The work will be carried out on the south-side stretch of the Santacruz-Chembur link road and on the stretch between Kanakiya Zillion and Kapadiya Nagar.

There will be no entry on the following routes

-There will be no entry for all types of vehicles arriving from Ghatkopar LBS Marg and turning right towards Kurla Depot Junction to go to Vakola through the South Bound of Santacruz Chembur Link Road.

-There will be no entry for all types of vehicles coming from Sion L.B.S Road and turning left from Kurla Deopt Junction to go to Vakola via south bound of Santacruz Chembur Link Road.

-There will be no entry for all types of vehicles coming from Chembur via the south bound of Santacruz Chembur Link Road and heading straight to Vakola by crossing LBS Road.

Optional routes

- All the vehicles coming from Ghatkopar via LBS road and turning right from Kurla Depot Junction to reach Vakola through CST road will have an alternate route to go straight from LBS road – turning right at Surve Junction must proceed via Sitaram Bhairu Road-turn right at MTNL junction and via Razzak Junction can reach their destination.

- All vehicles proceeding via LBS and heading towards Vakola by turning left at Kurla Depot Junction can turn left at Surve Junction before Kurla Depot Junction on LBS road and go via Sitaram Bhairu Road-right turn at MTNL junction and via Razzak Junction can reach their destination.

- All vehicles coming from Chembur via Chembur Santacruz Link road and heading towards Vakola can turn left at Kurla Depot Junction- proceed via LBS Road may turn right at Surve Junction and go to Sitaram Blhairu Road, then turn right at MTNL junction and via Razzak Junction to reach their desired junction.

Odd-Even Parking orders to be launched in Kurla

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced Odd-Even parking orders permanently in Kurla from September 21 onwards. The instructions are given based on a report filed by Kurla traffic stating that both the sides of parking allowed on Thakur Raghuraj Sing Road in the jurisdiction of Kurla traffic division are troubling the local residents.

To solve the issue, the Mumbai Traffic Police have put in place an odd-even parking system that will be in effect from September 21 permanently. The odd-even date parking for light vehicles is allowed on the said road. That means, the east side of the road can be used on the even dates while the west side of the road can be parked on the odd dates at Thakur Raghuraj Singh, Kurla West.