Navi Mumbai: Traffic police organises painting, elocution competition

The theme for the painting competition was “Traffic Safety” and “My role in getting freedom from road accidents” was for the speech competition.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
A total of 13 students have been selected for the final round of a speech competition organised by the Traffic Police of Navi Mumbai. They are representing four divisions of Navi Mumbai Traffic police namely Turbhe, Vashi, Panvel and Uran.

While three students each were selected from Turbhe, Panvel and Uran division, four students were selected from the Vashi division as two students scored the same for the third position.

According to traffic police, a total of 22,648 students from classes 5 to 7 participated in the painting competition and 12,341 students participated in the speech competition from classes 8 to 10.

While the first round of the competition was held at the school level and the second round at the division level. A total of 181 schools participated.

The final round for the speech competition on Navi Mumbai police commissionerate level will be held from 9 am 12 pm on August 12 at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi.

