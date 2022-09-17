Mumbai: ‘Old Kemps Corner bridge stable, safe for traffic,’ says official

The Kemps Corner bridge in South Mumbai was closed for vehicular movement for an hour on Wednesday | File

Mumbai: The civic team of the Bridge Department repaired the mastic placed on the steel plates near the expansion joints of the Kemps Corner bridge. The team of engineers and labourers worked on a war footing at Thursday midnight.

"Now, there is no crack and the bridge is safe for traffic movement," a civic official said.

The Kemps Corner bridge in South Mumbai was closed for vehicular movement for an hour on Wednesday, leading to traffic congestion. The bridge was opened for vehicular movement after the bridge auditor ensured that there is no crack.

"The mastic placed on the steel plates near the expansion joints of the bridge had given way, so it made a sound. Rainwater would drip down leading to the misunderstanding that the bridge has cracked. Structural audit shows that the bridge is stable," said the civic official.

Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner said, " Our team carried out the work of placing the mastic back. The bridge has no other problem."

A commuter noticed an uneven gap between two of the girders of the bridge on Wednesday afternoon and alerted the police. So as a precautionary measure, the traffic police closed the bridge for vehicular movement for an hour.

Senior civic officials with engineers of the Bridge Department and the bridge auditor visited the site to inspect. The bridge was constructed in 1955.