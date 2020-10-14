Mumbai: Kemps Corner bridge to reopen on October 15

Mumbai: The BMC will reopen both sides of the Kemps Corner flyover from October 15 - two months after it was shut following the landslide in Malabar Hill on August 5, following torrential rain.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai traffic police had only opened the south-bound arm of the Kemps Corner bridge on N SPatkar Road, to facilitate the movement of motorists travelling towards Haji Ali and coming from Opera House and Girgaum Chowpatty. This arm of the bridge would be operational between 2.30pm and 11pm from Tuesday, police had said.

A joint inspection of the bridge was carried out by a team of civic officials and traffic police personnel Ion Tuesday. The teams were lead by Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velarasu and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Infrastructure) Sanjay Darade.