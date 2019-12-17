Mumbai Traffic Update: Kemps Corner to Stephen Church road to be shut for 6 months for repair work

Massive traffic snarls in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning caused inconvenience to vehicle users. People travelling from Kemps Corner to Stephen Church had to face hardship due to traffic caused by road repair work.

The massive traffic was caused after BMC undertook maintenance work. The Mumbai Traffic Police in a notice has said that "repairing road and excavation work on both bounds from Kemps Corner to Stephen Church signals is necessary because of worse road condition. Hence all kinds of vehicular traffic from Kemp Corner to Stephen Church Signals (South Bound) will be one way for 24 hours from Date 1/12/19 till further 6 months." The Traffic police have also imposed some traffic restrictions and diversions near Kemps Corner.