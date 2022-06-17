Manufacturer bound by law to provide two helmets while selling two-wheelers: Mumbai Traffic Police

Representational Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory informing citizens that vehicle manufacturers were bound by law to provide them with two helmets while selling them two-wheelers. The move is part of the police's awareness campaign around making helmets mandatory for pillion riders.

The police had on June 9 made it mandatory for pillion riders to wear helmets and started prosecuting offenders under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Around 2500 to 3000 offenders are being imposed with a fine of Rs 500 on a daily basis since then.

On Thursday, the Traffic Police issued a release saying that under the section 138 (4) (f) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, the manufacturer is supposed to provide two helmets to the buyers at the time of purchase.

“The manufacturers are supposed to submit letters to the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) certifying that they have provided the helmets to buyers of two-wheelers. If this is not done, citizens have the right to register a complaint with the RTO and action can be taken against the concerned dealers, which can even translate into cancellation of licenses,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mahesh Patil said.

The Traffic Police had first announced their decision to enforce helmets for pillion riders on May 25, granting them a 15-day period to arrange for helmets before punitive action was started. The police have since then issued repeated reminders through their official social media accounts.