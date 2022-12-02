e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' Aditya & Atharva who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' Aditya & Atharva who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident | Twitter
South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park has expressed her gratitude towards two young men who helped her out and "saved her on the street" and had lunch with them.

Taking to Twitter, Hyojeong on shared a snap from a restaurant with the two young men, whose names are identified from the caption as "Aditya" and "Atharva".

"Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya & Atharva" she wrote.

She also shared a video, introducing the two "Indian Heroes" to her followers.

"Finally meeting with Indian heroes. Be my guess for the lunch today!" she wrote.

There was an outpouring of support for both the YouTuber and the two guys in the comments section.

Park was harassed in Mumbai by two men while she was live-streaming on Thursday. The two youth, who had allegedly committed the crime in the Khar area of Mumbai, were sent to one-day police custody on the same day.

In an interview with ANI, the Korean YouTuber said that such incidents had happened with her in other countries also but action was taken quickly in India.

"I do not want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion for showing wonderful India to other countries," she added.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a video of the incident which went viral on social media, the Khar police registered a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the accused.

