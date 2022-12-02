Mumbai: Woman molested by delivery boy at her Khar residence, narrates ordeal on Instagram; accused arrested

Shahzade Shaikh the accused |

Mumbai: Two days after a South Korean national was sexually harassed in upscale Khar, another such shocking incident has come to light in which a woman was allegedly molested by a delivery person from Zepto at her residence.

The incident occurred at her Khar West residence on November 30, Wednesday.

The woman named Sabeena, narrated the ordeal on her Instagram page.

She alleged that the delivery boy named Shahzade Shaikh, first tried to record her video while handing over the parcel and then tried to barge into her home by pushing her and started misbehaving with her and hurled expletives.

Sabeena claimed she was saved by her society's security guard by her call for help from the kitchen.

"I felt so horrible and I quickly ran into my kitchen to call my security through the kitchen window after the security came also the delivery guy is not listening he was coming onto me and finally my security stopped him and took his phone and gave it to me, I saw the video he recorded THIS IS NOT AT ALL OKAY WITH ME, " she said in her Instagram post.

The accused was arrested after the girl filed a complaint with the police. He will be produced before a Bandra court later on Friday, reported TV channel Mirror Now.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking note of the incident , the delivery company Zepto issued a statement saying, "We take such matters with utmost seriousness. We are partaking in a thorough investigation of the incident with the local law enforcement bodies.We condemn such behavior. Stringent action will be taken on perpetrators based on facts."

Hi Sabeena,

We take such matters with utmost seriousness. We are partaking in a thorough investigation of the incident with the local law enforcement bodies.



We condemn such behavior. Stringent action will be taken on perpetrators based on facts. — Zepto Cares (@zeptocares) December 1, 2022

Read her full statement posted by Sabeena on Instagram here

So here is what happened on 30-11-2022, 3:10 pm at my doorstep, I ordered groceries from @zeptonow the delivery guy (name: shahzade Shaikh & his image attached ) came to deliver the order, it was a cod and while I was making the payment in his google pay, he started recording a video of me as he wishes and when I got a doubt I asked him, “ are you taking a photo or something?” he started giggling I was like “ what's happening with me here “, then when I asked him to show me his phone he refused to show and finally, after a point he opened his phone and tried to delete that video when I asked him to show me that video or else I'll call my security(I was home alone at that time ).



Then he started coming on to me, he came inside my home without my permission, he pushed me and held my hand, started misbehaving with me and abused me. I felt so horrible and I quickly ran into my kitchen to call my security through the kitchen window after the security came also the delivery guy is not listening he was coming onto me and finally my security stopped him and took his phone and gave it to me, I saw the video he recorded THIS IS NOT AT ALL OKAY WITH ME.

My security saved me yesterday imagine what if my security wasn't there? I legit don't even have safety at my home? How can I trust any online platform after this? @zeptonow is this how you guys provide customer service? Seriously? This incident happened at my doorstep in Khar west, Mumbai. @zeptonow I don’t know how many women are facing this issue because of your delivery guys like this. @zeptonow is responsible for all this, you sent such a kind of person to my doorstep hence I had to go through all this, There is no safety for women who placed an order from your platform. #harassment #misbehaved #justice