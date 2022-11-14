WATCH: Heavy firing on streets of Ambernath near Mumbai, dispute during bullock cart race; no injuries reported

A feud between two groups over a bullock cart race resulted in a shootout in Ambernath in Thane district on Sunday, police said. According to the police, no one was hurt in the incident that occurred in the MIDC area of Ambernath in the evening.
As per preliminary probe, the problem arose over a bullock cart race being held at a village in Ambernath, where two rival groups clashed, an official said.
Members of the two groups later opened fire at each other, but no one was injured, he said, adding that the police were in the process of registering an offence.
Video of the incident goes viral
In the viral video clip of the incident, some people are seen standing around vehicles parked off the main road and all of a sudden bullet firing can be heard. The visuals show bullets being fired at the people from the opposite direction.
As the shots are being continually fired, some people can be seen scurrying out for cover while others tried to hide behind cars for protection.
Rahul Patil, on whom the rival group open fired, told the media that 30-40 rounds fired at him. He said that if the police does not nab the accused in 24 hours, he will shut down Thane ans Raigad district.
He said that the attack was premediated attack and he went to the police as soon as the firing began. He has named 20-22 persons while filing complaint, according to TV reports.
