WATCH: Central Railway ticket checker pulls up GRP cop for travelling without ticket, gets beaten up instead

An on-duty ticket checker of the Central Railway, Mumbai Division, was allegedly assaulted on Sunday morning by personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Uttar Pradesh, after he objected to a cop travelling without a ticket.

Passengers travelling on the train captured the offence on camera. In the video, one of the GRP personnel can be heard saying that the 'ticketless' cop had a railway pass.

The incident happened when TC MK Poddar was deployed on board the LTT Lucknow AC Express. As the train reached the Orai station on the Jhansi–Kanpur line, Poddar reached the compartment in which the GRP personnel were travelling.

“He detected a policeman traveling without a proper ticket. When the errant passenger was asked to pay a fine as per railway rules, the passenger said he is a constable. Poddar again asked him to either pay fine or alight from the train. This irked the cop and he called his colleagues and assaulted Poddar. When the train reached Lucknow, the TC with his peers contacted the GRP,” said a CR official.

Passengers came in Poddar's support and started capturing the incident on camera, which deterred the GRP personnel and they stopped the assault, said the official, adding that the victim is trying to register a first information report with Lucknow GRP but didn't cooperate.