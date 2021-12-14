Watch | COVID-19: BMC officials sanitize Kareena Kapoor Khan's building after she tests positive

BMC medical teams are sanitizing the building premises' of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora.

They will also conduct RT-PCR tests of the residents living there.

Khan and Arora had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home quarantine.

The Mumbai civic body said that the two actresses violated COVID-19 norms and attended several parties.

However, Kareena Kapoor Khan's official spokesperson earlier issued a clarification stating, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up. It wasn't a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."

"As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guards down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family," added the spokesperson.

