WATCH: Commuter forcefully tries to open Metro platform screen door at Dahisar; services affected

Photo: Screen grab

A commuter on Dahisar East station on Metro Line 7 on August 7 at 6:24 pm tried to forcefully open the platform screen doors that have been installed for the safety of passengers at all metro stations. His act resulted in the activation of the alarms on the said station and further stopped the metro from entering the platform area. Since the precautionary alarm was raised, immediately, the operating agency team of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL) reached the spot to fix the issue which was resolved within minutes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Such acts create an impediment to the smooth operation of metro services, and therefore, commuters should refrain from doing such acts, urged MMMOCL.

Moreover, such acts come under the purview of punishment and fine.

Significant fines for commuters

Under the Metro railway Act (operation and maintenance) 2002 of Section 67, if any person obstructs or causes to obstruct or attempts to obstruct any train or rolling stock upon the metro railway by squatting, picketing or keeping without authority, any rolling stock on the metro railway or tampering with any signalling installations or by interfering with the working mechanism thereof, or otherwise, he shall be liable to be removed by any metro railway official, authorised by the Metro railway administration in this behalf and shall also be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to four years, or with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees, or with both.