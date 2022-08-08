Mumbai: Battery-operated shunter successfully assembles first 8-car prototype train of Metro Line-3 |

Mumbai: The battery-operated rail-cum-road shunter has successfully assembled the first eight-car prototype metro train for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line-3. The shunter is the first procurement for Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) car depot.

As per MMRC, this shunter formed and pulled first eight cars train at the temporary facilities – Train delivery and testing track area – in Sariput Nagar, Aarey. The shunter has a carrying capacity of 350 tons and with a fully charged battery capacity it can shunt eight cars train up to 9km. It has the capacity of producing a continuous draw bar pull of 50 kilo newtons. This shunter was tested successfully with its automatic coupler as well as semi-permanent coupler adaptor, both used for connecting metro cars.

The shunter is completely manufactured by a Thane based company M/s. Renmakch India Pvt.Ltd. as a part of the “Make-In-India” policy under a joint venture and Transfer of Technology (TOT) agreement with NITEQ of Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the MMRC is planning to have special unveiling of the newly arrived eight metro coaches on the eve of Independence Day. According to insiders, these coaches will be draped with the tricolour to mark the celebration of India's 75th Independence day.