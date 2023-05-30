WATCH: Bride gets stuck in elevator of Bhayandar's residential building; visuals of dramatic rescue surface |

It was a hectic Monday evening for the personnel attached to the fire and emergency services wing of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)- Not because of fires, but in rescuing brides in two different incidents in Bhayandar.

Bride was rescued by fire brigade personnel

The first incident was reported from the community hall in the Vinayak Nagar area of Bhayandar (west) at around 8 pm. The bride-Priti Wagle and her kin were headed to the venue of the wedding rituals.

#WATCH | Dramatic visuals of rescue after a newly-wed bride gets stuck inside the elevator of a #Bhayandar building. She was rescued after being stuck for over 20 minutes along with 3 sisters and two minor relatives.



By: Suresh Golani#Incident #viral #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/lQfyM2Cssx — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 30, 2023

They got into the elevator which got stuck between the ground and the first floor, leading to chaos and fear of missing the 9 pm slot slated as auspicious to solemnise the wedding rituals. The fire brigade personnel were informed who rushed to the spot and rescued the bride with the help of elevator technicians, just in time.

Another incident reported on same day

The other incident was reported from Walchand Nagar located in Rai village near Bhayandar. Here the bride and her beautician got locked up in the flat while bridal make-up. A fireman who stays in the same building summoned his colleague's and rescued the bride.