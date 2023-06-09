 WATCH: Brave Female Constable Saves Passenger Getting Trapped Between Train And Platform at Wadala Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Brave Female Constable Saves Passenger Getting Trapped Between Train And Platform at Wadala Station

WATCH: Brave Female Constable Saves Passenger Getting Trapped Between Train And Platform at Wadala Station

Constable Pramila Harode immediately rushed to the passenger's aid and pulled him to safety, preventing a potentially hazardous situation.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

On 8th May 2023, at Wadala Railway Station, Female Constable Pramila Harode, posted at the RPF Thana, demonstrated exceptional bravery and alertness during her duty hours from 15:00 to 23:00 hrs. Her swift action saved the life of a passenger.

Incident Details

Around 18:21 hrs, while on duty at Platform No. 2, Constable Pramila Harode noticed a male passenger attempting to board a moving train. In the process, he fell on the platform and was at risk of being trapped between the train and the platform gap. Displaying utmost vigilance and promptness, Constable Pramila Harode immediately rushed to his aid and pulled him to safety, preventing a potentially hazardous situation. The passenger sustained minor injuries to his fingers, which were promptly attended to by Constable Harode using first aid supplies.

Response and Follow-up

The incident left the passenger and his accompanying family members visibly shaken. Due to the commotion and urgency, they were unable to provide their names or contact information. However, Constable Pramila Harode ensured their well-being and facilitated their immediate departure on the next available train.

Appreciation and Impact

Constable Pramila Harode's quick thinking, alertness, and courageous act deserve commendation. Her timely intervention averted a potential accident and protected the life of a passenger. Her dedication to duty and commitment to public safety set an inspiring example for her colleagues and the community.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Gangster Who Escaped Police Custody Caught
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Brave Female Constable Saves Passenger Getting Trapped Between Train And Platform at Wadala...

WATCH: Brave Female Constable Saves Passenger Getting Trapped Between Train And Platform at Wadala...

Mira Road Monster Married Victim Saraswati Vaidya, Kept Hidden Because Massive Age Difference

Mira Road Monster Married Victim Saraswati Vaidya, Kept Hidden Because Massive Age Difference

Mumbai: From Gin Day Celebration To LGBTQ+ Film Festival; 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Mumbai: From Gin Day Celebration To LGBTQ+ Film Festival; 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Holds Peace Committee Meeting To Avoid Social Media Unrest Over Communal...

Navi Mumbai: Panvel Police Holds Peace Committee Meeting To Avoid Social Media Unrest Over Communal...

Navi Mumbai: PMC Declares Result Of Polls Held To Elect Town Vending Committee's Members

Navi Mumbai: PMC Declares Result Of Polls Held To Elect Town Vending Committee's Members