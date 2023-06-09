Mumbai News: Gangster Who Escaped Police Custody Caught | Representative Image

A 51-year-old gangster who fled from the train ferrying him to Amravati to serve a life sentence was arrested on Thursday in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said. Ganesh Shinde, who has 16 cases against his name, including two under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was brought to Mumbai for a court hearing on Wednesday, he said.

“After the hearing, when he was being taken back to Amravati from CSMT station, he fled when the train was in the Manmad-Bhusawal stretch. Four teams were formed to nab him. He was held from Sion by an Anti Extortion Cell team while getting down from a taxi,” he said.