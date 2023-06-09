Mumbai News: Massive Fire Engulfs Multi-Floor Building In SoBo's Zaveri Bazar; Several Trapped Persons Rescued Safely (WATCH)

A Level III fire broke out in a multi-floor building located near the iconic Mumbadevi Temple in Zaveri Bazar, Kalbadevi, in the early hours of June 9. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 1.38 am. Prompt action was taken by the fire department, resulting in the safe evacuation of approximately 50-60 trapped individuals.
The fire has severely affected the ground, first, second, third, fourth, and fifth floors of the building. Over 12 fire tenders were involved in the fireighting operations.
The fire was eventually doused around 6.22 am, said officials. However, it is yet to be ascertained as to what caused the blaze.
Details of the Incident
Upon arrival at the building located in Kalbadevi's China Bazaar, the MFB declared the blaze a Level III fire around 3.25 am highlighting the severity of the situation. The fire was initially contained within the lower floors of the building but quickly spread to the upper six floors.
The intense heat and flames caused a part of the ceiling on the first and second floors, as well as a portion of the staircase, to collapse. No injuries have been reported thus far.
Rescue Efforts and Precautionary Measures
The Mumbai Fire Brigade swiftly initiated rescue operations, utilizing the adjacent building's staircase to safely evacuate approximately 50-60 trapped individuals. Firefighters exhibited exemplary courage and professionalism while carrying out the rescue mission.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)