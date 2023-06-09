Mumbai News: BJP Appoints Ticket Aspirants As Election Heads Of Constituencies | representative picture

Mumbai: In an effort to prepare the party machinery for the upcoming elections, the Maharashtra BJP appointed 'election heads' for all the 288 assembly and 48 parliamentary constituencies on Tuesday. State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while announcing the appointments, stated that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance aims to secure victory in at least 45 parliamentary and 200 assembly seats.

"We have appointed election heads for all the constituencies, as they will also be working for the Shiv Sena candidates in the constituencies allocated to them under the seat sharing agreement," Bawankule explained, emphasising that there have been no conflicts between the alliance partners regarding this matter.

Responsibility of 'election head' given to aspirants themselves

Interestingly, in several constituencies, the responsibility of 'election head' has been given to the aspirants themselves. When questioned about this, Bawankule clarified that some of the election heads could also be the candidates for their respective seats.

As part of the appointments, MLA Rahul Kul has been entrusted with the responsibility of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, while former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has been assigned the Pune Lok Sabha constituency, which is expected to have a by-election soon. MLA Yogest Sagar has been given the responsibility of Mumbai North, and party MLA from Panvel Prashant Thakur will oversee the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, Bawankule disclosed.

