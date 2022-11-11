WATCH: Bomb squad disarms gelatin sticks found in Penn, near Mumbai; police probe underway

Bomb squad member defusing the gelatin sticks found near Bhogavati river in Raigad district, near Mumbai | ANI

Live explosives were discovered at a riverbed in Raigad district creating a tense situation in the area. According to the reports, the explosives were found in Penn, near Mumbai and it is believed that the explosives are a part of larger conspiracy since they are live explosives.

The security agencies in Penn were alerted immediately and the police is actively looking into the case. The explosives, the reports in local media stated, have been neutralized.

According to a report, the explosives were founf under a bridge on the Bhogavati riverbed close to Penn. The locals accessing the bridge noticed several unsettling objects and they alerted the authorities averting a major mishap.

#WATCH | Raigarh, Maharashtra: Anti-bomb squad disarms gelatin sticks found floating on the Bhogavati river of Penn (10.11) pic.twitter.com/Mpkww7Y8tZ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

According to the reports, gelatin sticks and a detonator werre discovered and the gelatin was purportedly on a timer. The bomb squad took the bomb out of the riverbed and later defused it.

The SP of Raigad, Somnath Gharge told ANI, "Received information that a bomb-like object has been found floating on a river. Police team reached spot, scanned it. This was sort of a dummy bomb. Area would be searched by police tomorrow. Probe on to find who was behind this."

Raigarh, Maharashtra | Received information that a bomb-like object has been found floating on a river. Police team reached spot, scanned it. This was sort of a dummy bomb. Area would be searched by police tomorrow. Probe on to find who was behind this: SP Somnath Gharge pic.twitter.com/UctzmpPAFr — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

Suspicious boat found in Raigad

A couple months ago, a suspicious boat laden with explosives was spotted in Raigad distrcit. Following that the security agencies has stepped up the vigil until the investigation was completed in the matter.

Mumbai police says no to operating drones

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police has issued a terror alert in th city and forbade the use of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, private helicopters, and hot air balloons for the ensuing 30 days, from November 13 to December 12.