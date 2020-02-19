Watch: BMC's noisy new plan to shame property tax defaulters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with an innovative idea to make people aware to pay their property tax.

The BMC will now be sending bandwalas to create noise outside residential buildings, which will in a way shame the property tax defaulters and make them aware that the owe property tax to the corporation.

Also, in case people don't pay the property tax, their water and electricity supply will be disconnected.

Watch Video: