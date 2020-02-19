Watch: BMC's noisy new plan to shame property tax defaulters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with an innovative idea to make people aware to pay their property tax.
The BMC will now be sending bandwalas to create noise outside residential buildings, which will in a way shame the property tax defaulters and make them aware that the owe property tax to the corporation.
Also, in case people don't pay the property tax, their water and electricity supply will be disconnected.
The BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar, during her visit to Free Press Journal office on Tuesday, opened up about her plans for the city.
He said that she will work on garbage degradation, pothole-free roads, and plastic-free city to make Mumbai better and beautiful. "As Mayor of Mumbai, I will make city plastic-free, will make city roads pothole-free and work on garbage degradation."
While talking about monsoon season, Mumbai Mayor said that she has already started meeting BMC officials to begin work of cleaning nullahs.
