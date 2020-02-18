Will work on garbage degradation, pothole-free roads, and plastic-free city: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, during her visit to Free Press Journal office on Tuesday, opens up about her plans for the city.

Kishori Pednekar has said that she will work on garbage degradation, pothole-free roads, and plastic-free city to make Mumbai better and beautiful. "As Mayor of Mumbai, I will make city plastic-free, will make city roads pothole-free and work on garbage degradation."

"Garbage menace is increasing in Mumbai and to tackle that BMC will soon be coming out with a plan soon. We are getting many suggestions for garbage degradation, such as turning garbage into fertilizers which can be used by farmers," said Kishori Pednekar.