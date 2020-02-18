Will work on garbage degradation, pothole-free roads, and plastic-free city: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, during her visit to Free Press Journal office on Tuesday, opens up about her plans for the city.
Kishori Pednekar has said that she will work on garbage degradation, pothole-free roads, and plastic-free city to make Mumbai better and beautiful. "As Mayor of Mumbai, I will make city plastic-free, will make city roads pothole-free and work on garbage degradation."
"Garbage menace is increasing in Mumbai and to tackle that BMC will soon be coming out with a plan soon. We are getting many suggestions for garbage degradation, such as turning garbage into fertilizers which can be used by farmers," said Kishori Pednekar.
While talking about monsoon season, Mumbai Mayor said that she has already started meeting BMC officials to begin work of cleaning nullahs. "The coming monsoon season is a test for the BMC. So from April we will start reviewing nullahs in the city and make sure they are clean so that they don't overflow. As we all know Mumbai is turning into a concrete jungle in order to tackle that we are planning to bring back rainwater harvesting so that the city never has to face water problem," Pednekar.
Pednekar, 57, a three-time corporator, is 77th Mumbai mayor. She became a corporator in Mumbai in 2002 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2017. During her three terms, Pednekar has held key positions in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) including as a member of the standing committee that scrutinises the civic agency’s financial transactions.
Shiv Sena is the largest party in the 227-member strong civic body, with 91 corporators. The BJP has 81 members followed by Congress (29), NCP (8), Samajwadi Party (6), All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (2), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (1) , Akhil Bharatiya Sena (1) and Independent corporators (4).
