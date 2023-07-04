WATCH: Ajit Pawar Set To Open New Party Office In Mumbai Days After Coup On NCP | Screengrab/ ANI

Ajit Pawar will be opening a new party office in Mumbai on Tuesday; the move comes a couple of days after he went and joined hands with the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Pawar claimed that he has support of majority of legislators and leaders; he said they will further be fighting polls under the name of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Ajit Pawar will now be opening a new party office near Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra government. Ahead of the opening, visuals of the same have surfaced online.

This is breaking news, more details awaited