WATCH: Ajit Pawar Set To Open New Party Office In Mumbai Days After Coup On NCP

Ajit Pawar will be opening a new party office in Mumbai on Tuesday; the move comes a couple of days after he went and joined hands with the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Pawar claimed that he has support of majority of legislators and leaders; he said they will further be fighting polls under the name of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Ajit Pawar will now be opening a new party office near Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra government. Ahead of the opening, visuals of the same have surfaced online.
This is breaking news, more details awaited
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)