Want to take a Mumbai local or bus amid coronavirus? You will have to prove you are an essential service provider

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the state may take a fresh call regarding essential services staying open.

“We are planning that people working in the essential service sector will be able to board buses and trains only if they have a valid ID card. If the crowd at local trains and buses does not get less we may have to rethink our decision. Discussion on this is already on,” he said.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 63, after two more people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune.

According to news agency ANI, two more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune, taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 23. One of them had travelled to Ireland, but the other person does not have any recent travel history.

An official told PTI that coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, with eleven more cases found since Friday evening.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners. In India, four people have died including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in it's guidelines on COVID-19 testing states, "Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day five and day 14 of coming in his/her contact." A day after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and underscored the need for Centre and all States to work together.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus.