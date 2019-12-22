Waive loans of welfare boards for backward groups: Ramdas Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded the Maharashtra government write off loans taken by people from state-run welfare boards set up to help backward class communities.

The demand from the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment came against the backdrop of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcing a waiver for crop loans, outstanding till September 30 this year, in the Assembly on Saturday.

The loan waiver announced by the CM has an upper ceiling of Rs 2 lakh.

Addressing a press conference, Athawale said Thackeray had not specified the details of the waiver, nor funds available for it.

Queried on NCP chief Sharad Pawar seeking a SIT probe, headed by a retired judge, into Pune police's action against activists in the Elgar Parishad case, Athawale said, "If Pawar is asking for a fair investigation into the case, then there is nothing wrong with it".