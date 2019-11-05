Waiting for Panchnamas: In Bhayandar, rain-hit tillers rue government apathy

Bhayandar: Like other districts in Maharashtra, unseasonal rains have also damaged paddy and vegetable crops in rural parts of Mira-Bhayandar in Thane district.

However, the rain-hit farmers are facing a double whammy — one is heavy losses due to water logging and the other is the cold shoulder response and apathetic attitude shown by the district authorities in conducting spot panchnamas (damage assessment exercise).

This despite standing instructions by chief minister- Devendra Fadnavis to respective district administrations to complete the damage assessment exercise at the earliest.