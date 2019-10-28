Illegal structures grow rapidly in Mira-Bhayandar

Bhayandar: The election period followed by a string of holidays on the occasion of Diwali seems to have provided the perfect opportunity for the notorious land mafia to carry out nefarious activities.

Taking advantage of the assembly elections and the subsequent imposition of the model code of conduct, the mafia ventured into a massive illegal construction spree in the twin-city.

Moreover, the ensuing consecutive holidays for Diwali has translated into a boon for encroachers who are apparently aware of the fact that a large number of personnel from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), including ward officials, were busy on poll duty.

However, it has been alleged that a section of tainted ward officials are deliberately turning a blind eye towards the illegalities in exchange of huge bribes.

Apart from adding extra floors to industrial units, the chawl mafia has earned the notoriety for constructing single room tenements in privately and government-owned property, which involves less investments but fetch more profit.

The fly-by-night operators ensure that people start staying in these tenements, which are readied in three to four days’ time, whereby they cannot be evicted and buyers can avail the court’s protection to avoid its demolition.

Areas like Jai Ambe Nagar, Ganesh Dewal Nagar, Penkarpada, Kajupada and the stretch between Murdha Village and Uttan have become favourite destinations for illegal constructions.

Interestingly, some of the illegal constructions that were cosmetically demolished during the Lok Sabha polls in April this year, have also been reconstructed.